Slovakia rejects invitation to join Board of Peace — agency

PRAGUE, January 28. /TASS/. The Slovak government has decided to say no to US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace, TASR news agency reported.

"The Slovak Republic will support all peace initiatives that can contribute to stability and at the same time do not contradict the rules that, in the spirit of the UN Charter of 1945, helped us avert a third world war after the horrors of the first two," the government said. It believes that all new international law initiatives should be "carefully evaluated," including from the point of view of the primacy of the UN charter for Bratislava.

The Slovak government said one of the reasons for the refusal is the $1 billion entry fee, which it says it can't afford.

On January 27, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke out against the country's accession to the Board of Peace.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Trump said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.