US not abandoning NATO, but ready to review its forces posture — Rubio

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The United States is not abandoning NATO, but plans to review the placement of its forces around the world, US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio said.

"That doesn't mean we're abandoning NATO or abandoning Europe. It does mean that we are going to have to, at some point, readjust our forces posture in the world to deal with all of these realities," he said at a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting. "The stronger our allies and more capable our allies in NATO are, the more flexibility we'll have to do that. We'll still be there with our assurances. We'll still be there with our presence. We'll still have some of the largest military deployments in the world. We’ll be in Europe with our allies, but we are going to need some flexibility to do this over time," he added.