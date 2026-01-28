Russia’s inflation reaches 0.19% on January 20-26 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia totaled 0.19% for the period from January 20 to January 26, 2026, according to data from Rosstat.

A week earlier — from January 13 to January 19 — inflation stood at 0.45%.

Since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 1.91%. On a year-on-year basis, inflation in Russia, as of January 26, 2026 (based on calculations using average daily data for the current and previous year on comparable dates), amounted to 6.43%.

Food products

According to statistical data, prices over the reporting period rose for vodka (+1.6%), beef (+1.0%), margarine (+0.7%), vermicelli (+0.6%), kefir and meals at canteens, caf·s, and snack bars (excluding workplace canteens) (+0.5%), lamb, chicken eggs, and meat as well as fruit-and-berry canned baby foods (+0.4%), wheat bread (+0.3%), sausages and frankfurters, frozen fish, sour cream, rye bread, buckwheat groats, and black tea (+0.2%), and boiled sausages, milk, cottage cheese, dry milk formulas for infant nutrition, wheat flour, pasta, granulated sugar, and table salt (+0.1%).

The average increase in prices for fruit and vegetable products amounted to 2.0%, including cucumbers (+4.6%), tomatoes (+1.8%), white cabbage and carrots (+1.7%), potatoes (+1.6%), table beets (+1.5%), apples (+1.3%), onions (+0.5%), and bananas (+0.4%).

Prices declined for pork (-0.4%), chicken meat and butter (-0.3%), semi-smoked and cooked-smoked sausages, sunflower oil, vegetable canned baby foods, and rice (-0.2%).

Non-food products

Among selected essential non-food items, prices rose for toilet paper (+0.7%), toothpaste (+0.6%), soap (+0.5%), dry pet food (+0.4%), newborn diapers, laundry detergents, and toothbrushes (+0.2%), and sanitary pads, household soap, and matches (+0.1%).

Among other non-food goods, prices increased for women’s tights (+0.7%), children’s sneakers and filter cigarettes (+0.2%), and adult sneakers, edged boards, and particleboard and oriented strand boards (+0.1%). Prices fell for children’s sportswear (-0.8%), vacuum cleaners (-0.7%), smartphones (-0.6%), children’s T-shirts (-0.3%), children’s jeans and shampoos (-0.2%), and undershirts, men’s T-shirts, and televisions (-0.1%).

Prices for gasoline and diesel fuel remained virtually unchanged.

Services

Fees for housing in state-and municipally owned residential buildings rose by 1.1%, while tariffs for hot water supply increased by 0.2%, and charges for cold water supply, wastewater services, and heating went up by 0.1%.

The average cost of accommodation increased for hostels (+0.8%), two-star hotels (+0.4%), and four-and five-star hotels (+0.1%), as well as for sanatorium vouchers (+0.6%) and stays at holiday homes and boarding houses (+0.2%). By contrast, prices declined for three-star hotels (-0.3%) and one-star hotels or motels (-0.1%).

Prices also rose for car washing services (+0.7%), dental fillings (+0.6%), men’s haircuts (+0.5%), and women’s haircuts (+0.4%).

Prices fell for vacation travel to the UAE (-4.3%) and to Russia’s Black Sea coast (-3.3%).