Ukraine territorial issue still unresolved, but differences shrinking — Rubio

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The territorial issue surrounding the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis remains unresolved, but the differences are narrowing, US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio said.

"I think the one item remains, the one you're all familiar with, and that is territorial, a territorial claim on Donetsk in particular, and I know there's active work going to try to see if both sides’ views on that can be reconciled," he said.

"It's still a bridge we haven't crossed. It's still on. It's still a gap, but at least we've been able to narrow down the issue set to one central one, and it will probably be a very difficult one, but nonetheless, it's one that work is going on," he stated at a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting.