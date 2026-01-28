EU to supply Ukraine with arms regardless of talks between Russia, US — delegation

VIENNA, January 28. /TASS/. The European Union leadership makes no secret of its intention to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons and money regardless of the course of negotiations between Russia and the US on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, said Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the disarmament talks in Vienna.

"We are once again forced to admit that the rhetoric of EU member states about their supposed support for finding peaceful solutions in Ukraine is merely another attempt to stall the process. Brussels does not even try to conceal this, stressing that, regardless of the outcome of talks between Russia and the US, the European Union will continue to supply the Kiev regime with weapons and money. This approach only creates additional obstacles to a settlement," she said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.