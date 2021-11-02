Russia delivers combat aircraft, missile systems to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this year

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia delivered military equipment to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this year, including combat aircraft and missile systems, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the RBC media group on Tuesday.

"For example, we delivered Su-30SM aircraft, Mi-35M helicopters, Buk-M2E surface-to-air missile systems, BTR-80 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in 2021. We also supplied Orlan-10E multi-purpose drone systems, Taifun-K light armored vehicles and small arms to these countries," the defense official said.

Russia continues developing military and technical cooperation amid the pandemic, he said.

"We have taken certain efforts to fulfil those contracts this year that were scheduled for the beginning of 2022. Therefore, we have managed to keep the balance," Shugayev said.