Military intelligence chief taking part in Putin’s talks with Syrian leader

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, is taking part in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a TASS correspondent reporter.

Kostyukov also heads Russia’s negotiating team in the Abu Dhabi-hosted trilateral consultations with Ukraine and the US.

Apart from Kostyukov, Russia’s delegation to today’s talks includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Construction Minister Irek Faizullin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, First Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, and Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugayev.