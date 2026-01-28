Russia, Syria plan projects in industry, sports, medicine — Putin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Damascus have planned significant projects in the spheres of industry, sports, medicine and construction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his meeting with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow.

"Our various departments have been actively working since your previous visit," Putin stated. "A large interdepartmental delegation of the Russian government visited Syria and worked very actively with colleagues in Syria."

"So we have planned notable initiatives in this regard, in the direction of industry, in the direction of humanitarian agencies and this is sports, medicine and construction," he noted.

The Russian president also noted the need to discuss the economic component of relations between Russia and Syria.

"We will definitely use your visit today to discuss these issues," he added.

Al-Sharaa made his first working visit to Russia on October 15, 2025; his meeting with Putin lasted two and a half hours. The Syrian leader stated during the talks that Damascus sought to relaunch relations with Moscow.