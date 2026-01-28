Putin to hold talks with UAE president on Thursday

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks tomorrow with the leader of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will come to the country on an official visit, the Kremlin said.

"On January 29, 2026, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit," the statement said.

They will discuss the key areas of multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, the current situation in the Middle East and other issues on the international agenda.