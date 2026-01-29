MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Units of Russian’s Battlegroup West have repelled a Ukrainian counterattack near the settlement of Blagodatovka in the KUpyansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"During the day, units of the 6th army repelled a counterattack by a Ukrainian brigade’s assault groups near the settlement of Blagodatovka in the Kupyansk area. Six militants were eliminated," he said.

According to Bigma, the battlegroup’s mobile air defense teams shot down ten Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 58 heavy combat quadcopters. In addition, 52 drone control centers were spotted and wiped out, he added.