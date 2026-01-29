Iran open to talks with US, if they are 'genuine' — Iranian parliament speaker

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. Tehran is open to talks with the US administration, if Washington is really ready for a dialogue on a potential deal, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"If these are genuine talks to reach a deal within the framework of international regulations, then yes. But that’s not the kind of talks the US president [Donald Trump] is after. He just wants to impose his will on others," he said in an interview with CNN.

"In my opinion, if Trump is really honest, is seeking peace and wants to have a Nobel Peace Prize, he needs to go toward real peace and his first actions must be to get free of the warmongers and those seeking Iran’s submission," he said. "Maybe Mr. Trump can start a war, but he doesn’t have control over the end. Thousands of American soldiers who are being deployed [to the Middle East] thousands of kilometers from home are definitely going to be harmed, which is not a good thing."

Earlier, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani said that Tehran will consider any US aggressive actions as the beginning of a full-scale war and warned about Iran’s response.