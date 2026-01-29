Russia only has emergency channel of communication with NATO — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Only an emergency channel of communication remains between Russia and NATO after the North Atlantic Alliance cut ties with the country, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department of European affairs, told TASS in an interview.

"In 2022, the alliance severed all contacts with us. There is only an emergency channel of communication left," the senior Russian diplomat said.

According to Maslennikov, the bloc actually froze the dialogue with Russia at its own initiative in 2014. "We could discuss certain issues, but NATO reduced everything to the Ukraine issue. And our initiatives toward de-escalating military tensions in Europe were not appreciated. Nor has there been any positive reaction to our attempt to launch a serious dialogue on mutual security guarantees since we proposed a draft of such agreements to the North Atlantic bloc in December 2021 from NATO’s Brussels," he noted.