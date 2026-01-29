Xi receives UK PM in Beijing

BEIJING, January 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has received visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, China’s Central Television reported.

The meeting was held at China’s parliament on Thursday morning. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun, the Chinese authorities hope to use this visit to build up mutual political trust with London and boost bilateral practical cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Starmer, who will stay in China until January 31, is accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen. Along with Beijing, he is expected to visit Shanghai. This is the first Chinese visit by a UK prime minister since 2018, when the then premier, Theresa May, paid a visit to China.