MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The capacity of Russian chemical plants was only growing in recent years and increased by about 14% since 2022, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters amid released data on the capacity decline of European chemical plants.

Europe lost 9% of its chemical production capacities since 2022 to 2025, the European Chemical Industry Council said in its report. The chemical capacity loss was the highest in Germany (25%), the Netherlands (20%), the United Kingdom (12%), France (10%), and Italy (7%). In total, about 20,000 people lost their jobs due to the shutdown of chemical plants.

"The capacity of the Russian chemical industry was only growing in late years. It increased by approximately 14% since 2022," Manturov said. In particular, production capacities were recorded to grow by 25.3% for ethylene, by 11% for plastics, and by 23% for mineral fertilizers, he noted.

This is the result of the systemic government support of the sector aimed at "providing for technological sovereignty in all the chains of creating critical compounds, and implementation of large-scale investment project by the business," Manturov added.