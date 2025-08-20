TASS obtains exclusive list of 368 political prisoners held in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The International People’s Unity Club has given TASS exclusive access to a list of 368 people who have been detained or convicted in Ukraine on political or religious grounds.

The list was compiled based on data provided by Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko and her team.

The list includes 274 public figures, 47 political prisoners, 32 clergymen, and 15 journalists. According to the document, among those convicted, under house arrest, and in places of detention in Ukraine on trumped-up charges are Motor Sich head Vyacheslav Boguslaev; bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitans Pavel and Arseny; lawmakers Alexander Dubinsky, Yevgeny Shevchenko, Artyom Dmitruk, and Panchenko herself.

The document will be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. According to the text of the declaration, also made available to TASS, the document was also sent to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Pope Leo XIV, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Russian presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also the head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine, human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, and Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik also received copies of the document.

Meanwhile, many public figures signed the declaration, including politicians, philosophers, reporters, experts, and servicemen.