EU foreign policy chief sees Kiev making `very hard’ territorial concessions for peace

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said Kiev may have to make "very hard" territorial concessions.

"My worry is that we have seen a lot of concessions on the Ukrainian side," she said upon arrival for an EU foreign ministers meeting, calling for more pressure on Russia.

"If the Ukrainians are making very hard concessions, they are making this in order to have peace for the rest of Ukraine," the EU’s diplomacy chief said. "On the security guarantees, it is very important that we give tangible security guarantees. <…> It’s true that also Americans have to be a part," she added.