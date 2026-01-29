EU foreign ministers to add Russia to blacklist of money laundering countries — Kallas

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. EU Foreign Ministers intend to discuss adding Russia to the European blacklist of countries that allegedly practice money laundering (AML) at a meeting in Brussels, EU Foreign Service Chief Kaja Kallas announced this upon arriving at the meeting.

"We are going to blacklist Russia on the money laundering list because they are using the means to fund this war [conflict in Ukraine]," Kallas said.

"I think any means to pressure Russia into real negotiations is good," she added.

This blacklist imposes additional obligations on European banks to monitor any transactions related to the countries on it. It also allows the EU to pressure other countries to tighten controls on financial transactions with blacklisted countries.