MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia thinks that the Council of Europe has completely lost its independence and authority, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

"It looks like the Council of Europe is trying day after day to confirm that our decision to terminate Russia’s membership in this organization in March 2025 was right. It is amazing how quickly the Council of Europe completely lost its independence and former authority. Western elites have turned this regional organization into an obedient tool for promoting the rules-based world order and a politicized agenda," said Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the ministry’s department of European affairs.

According to the Russian diplomat, giving its unconditional support to Vladimir Zelensky's criminal regime, the Strasbourg bureaucracy has launched a large-scale Russophobic campaign. "In particular, the Council of Europe is trying to find its own special role in creating pseudo-legal mechanisms to ‘hold our country accountable’," he stated.

He noted that the structures of anti-Russian legal aggression that are being formed under the auspices of the Council of Europe are absolutely void. "We consider countries or international organizations’ participation in them as an extremely hostile step. Today, we see no signs whatsoever that the Council of Europe is prepared to objectively assess the current realities and return to constructive work in the interests of the ordinary citizens of its member states," Maslennikov added.