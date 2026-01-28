Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons visit over 4,000 prisoners of war each since 2023

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The human rights ombudspersons of Russia and Ukraine have visited over 4,000 prisoners of war each since 2023, according to a report summing up the 2025 activities of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

"We continue to make mutual visits to Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war kept in special facilities. At our request, the Ukrainian ombudsperson has visited over 4,000 Russian prisoners of war since 2023. We visited the same number of Ukrainian nationals detained for fighting against us in the special military operation," the report reads.

According to the document, the most recent visit, which took place in December 2025, concerned 2,000 individuals. According to the rights commissioner, such visits provide POWs with the opportunity to pass on letters to their loved ones.