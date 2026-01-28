Rubio states need to 'reimagine' NATO in terms of allies' commitments

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance needs to undergo a transformation in how allies fulfill their obligations, as Europe has experienced an erosion of its military potential, said US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.

"NATO needs to be reimagined as well in terms of the obligations [of the allies]," he said at a meeting of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Our like-minded partners have to have [defense] capabilities. That's been part of the problem - the erosion in European defense capabilities," Rubio noted, adding that the presence of the "NATO umbrella" gave European countries "the flexibility to spend a tremendous amount of their revenues on social programs and not on defense."