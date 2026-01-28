Kremlin considering legalizing online gambling

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry’s idea to legalize online gambling is under government discussion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Alexander Yunashev.

"We’re still looking at that proposal," Peskov said, as cited by the Telegram channel of the journalist.

The Kommersant newspaper said earlier that Finance Minister Anton Siluanov sent a relevant letter to President Vladimir Putin. The ministry suggests lifting the ban on creating and operating online casinos if certain conditions are met, including designation of a betting operator, a centralized betting mechanism, and an online gambling tax.