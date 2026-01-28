CIA chief discusses important issues of potential cooperation with Caracas — Rubio

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. CIA Director John Ratcliffe has recently discussed important issues of potential cooperation with the Venezuelan government, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Director Ratcliffe traveled to Caracas and met with leaders there and discussed important items of potential cooperation," he said at a hearing of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee. Rubio did not elaborate.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and took them to the US.

On January 5, they appeared before the Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, were accused of involvement in drug trafficking, and pled not guilty.