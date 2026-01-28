Russian forces expand zone of control near Ilyichevka in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, January 29. /TASS/. Russian forces have expanded the zone under their control near the settlements of Ilyichevka (known as Ozernoye in Ukraine), Dibrovy, and Zakotnoye in the Krasny Liman area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During the day, our troops improved their tactical positions and expanded the zone of control near Dibrovy, Ilyichevka, and Zakotnoye in the Krasny Liman area," he said, adding that Ukrainian troops offer fierce resistance, trying to counterattack.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on January 27 that Russian forces were engaged in street fighting to liberate Krasny Liman and Ilyichevka and continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the Holy Mountains National Park.