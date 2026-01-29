Kremlin mum on reports of energy ceasefire with Kiev

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not commenting on press reports about an alleged energy ceasefire with Kiev or negotiations on this issue.

"No, I cannot comment on this yet," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kiev has consistently promoted the idea of an "energy ceasefire" because the Russian Armed Forces have successfully targeted the facilities supporting its military machine. In response, Ukraine proposes stopping attacks on Russian energy infrastructure while continuing to target exclusively civilian and international facilities.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it is necessary to achieve a lasting peace, not just a ceasefire.