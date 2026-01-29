Erdogan proposes to Trump to organize trilateral summit on Iran — media

ISTANBUL, January 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approached his US counterpart, Donald Trump, with a proposal to hold a trilateral summit on Iran, Turkey’s pro-governmental newspaper Hurriyet reported.

According to the newspaper, Erdogan voiced this initiative during a phone call with Trump on January 27. The Turkish leader called for organizing a summit meeting involving the United States, Iran, and Turkey, probably, via a video link. "Trump is reportedly positive about Erdogan’s proposal," the newspaper writes.

The newspaper also reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Turkey later this week to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. No concrete dates were announced.

The latest phone talks between the top Turkish and Iranian diplomats was held on January 28 and focused on the recent development around Iran and efforts toward deescalating tensions in the region.

Ankara hopes that the situation surrounding Iran will settled diplomatically, Erdogan’s foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic told the TRT Haber television channel on Wednesday evening. According to Kilic, the Turkish side insists that foreign interference in Iran’s affairs will not bring about any positive results.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.