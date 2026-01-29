Negotiation potential on Iran not exhausted, military action to create chaos — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The negotiation potential on Iran has not been exhausted; military action will only create chaos in the region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Obviously, the potential for negotiations is far from exhausted. Since this is the case, we must focus on negotiation mechanisms first and foremost. Any military action could create chaos in the region and lead to dangerous consequences, such as the destabilization of security systems throughout the region," he warned.

On January 28, CNN reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump is considering a new plan to strike Iran. According to the TV channel, the US leader is exploring the possibility of launching air strikes against the country’s leadership and security officials who are allegedly responsible for killing protesters. Another option the president is considering involves striking Tehran’s nuclear facilities and government institutions. Trump has not yet made a final decision on a plan of action but believes he has more options thanks to the arrival of an aircraft carrier strike group in the Middle East. CNN also reported that the US leader began considering new proposals for a strike due to the failure of preliminary talks between Washington and Tehran on limiting Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.