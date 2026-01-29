Head of Russia's Maritime Board talks strategic stability in world ocean in Oman

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board, has held Russian-Omani consultations on strategic stability in the World Ocean and maritime cooperation in Muscat, the Board announced.

The presidential aide has held talks with Sultan bin Mohammed Al Numani, the Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate of Oman, Idris Al Kindi, the Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman, and Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Said Al Rahbi, as well as officials representing ministries and agencies in charge of maritime issues. The two sides discussed strategic stability in the World Ocean, cooperation between the navies and interaction in shipbuilding, naval science and technology as well the fisheries.

Following the meetings, Patrushev described the consultations aimed at developing maritime cooperation between Russia and Oman as fruitful.