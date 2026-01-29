Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.74% to 2,808.54 points and 1,160.1 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 1.3 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.935 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.79% at 2,809.95 points and at 1,160.67 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.7 kopecks at 10.921 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.09% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,785.59 points. At the end of the morning session the IMOEX2 surpassed 2,800 points for the first time since December 29, 2025.