Russian military equipment arrives in Saudi Arabia — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The latest Russian weapons, which will be presented at the World Defense Show 2026 international defense and security exhibition in Riyadh, have arrived in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"Russian military equipment is already in Saudi Arabia! Our Rosoboronexport will display the latest Russian weapons at the World Defense Show 2026 international defense and security exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Nine world and foreign premieres are expected. The exhibits have already arrived in Riyadh," the state corporation's reported on Telegram.

Rostec specified among the equipment that has arrived at the show there is the BTR-22 armored personnel carrier, Ballista remotely controlled weapon station, and Planshet-A artillery fire control system mounted on the Atlet (Athlete) armored chassis.