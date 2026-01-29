Core demands, security guarantees: Lavrov's statements on talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Moscow's core demands on Ukraine peace, as set out by President Vladimir Putin, remain unchanged, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He told reporters that Russia does not have information about the security guarantees the United States and Ukraine could have agreed on.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the foreign minister.

On the progress of negotiations

Russia does not comment publicly on the course of the negotiations, believing that they should be shrouded in secrecy: "[Russian Presidential Spokesman] Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov has already said that unlike the Ukrainians, we do not comment publicly on the negotiations, which should be kept confidential."

Russia will look at "real proposals" for Ukraine and will not focus on "those very public games."

The media will be informed about the progress of negotiations in the UAE on the settlement in Ukraine, "when everything is already clear."

On the issues under discussion

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out Moscow's core demands in Ukraine negotiations: "They remain valid."

On the work of negotiators

The Russian negotiators will continue to communicate in any format, "they know their job."

On security guarantees

Russia does not have information about the security guarantees the United States and Ukraine could have agreed on: "We do not know what guarantees they have agreed on, but, apparently, on guarantees to the very Ukrainian regime that pursues a Russophobic, neo-Nazi policy."