Kremlin calls for restraint, renunciation of use of force against Iran — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin is calling for restraint and renunciation of the use of force in resolving the situation around Iran, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks about Iran.

"We continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and renounce any use of force in resolving the issue," the Kremlin spokesman said.

CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Trump is considering a new plan for strikes on Iran. According to the TV network, the American leader is exploring the possibility of airstrikes against the Iranian leadership and security officials allegedly responsible for the killings of protesters. Another option under consideration involves strikes against nuclear facilities and government institutions. The US president has not yet made a final decision on a course of action, but believes he has more options thanks to the arrival of an aircraft carrier task force in the Middle East. CNN claims that Trump began reviewing new strike proposals due to the failure of preliminary talks between Washington and Tehran to limit the Iranian nuclear and missile programs."