Putin’s talks with UAE leader lasted over three and half hours

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has concluded his official visit to Russia.

The Emirati president left the Grand Kremlin Palace and got into an Aurus car that had been waiting for him.

While in Moscow, he held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which lasted more than three and a half hours. The talks particularly involved a working lunch, which was served in the Kremlin’s Palace of the Facets as a sign of special respect for the visiting head of state.

The UAE president’s visit came amid Russia-US-Ukraine consultations in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi, as well as amid tensions in the Middle East.