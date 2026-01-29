MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Belaya Beryoza in the Sumy Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Belaya Beryoza in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,150 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,150 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 90 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 190 troops and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 150 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 350 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 45 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Proletarskoye and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Grafskoye, Revolyutsionnoye and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 90 personnel, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kutkovka, Kovsharovka and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, Yarovaya, Drobyshevo, Ilyichevka and Korovy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 17 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Minkovka, Stepanovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, 19 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko, Novogrigorovka, Belozerskoye, Belitskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Kutuzovka, Grishino, Torskoye and Raiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zarnitsa, Barvinovka, Lyubitskoye, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Dolinka and Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and 17 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Veselyanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 [Ukrainian] military personnel, eight motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian military sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise, radar stations, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 111 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 111 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,517 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,379 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,653 multiple rocket launchers, 32,928 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,121 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.