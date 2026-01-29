Russia considers Moscow sole venue for talks with Zelensky — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has a standing invitation to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Russia is not willing to entertain any other potential venues at this time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are talking about Moscow at this point," he noted in response to a TASS question. "In diplomatic language, any other speculations are moot," Peskov added.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Zelensky had an open invite to visit Moscow if he wanted to hold talks with Putin. The diplomat emphasized that Moscow had never rejected such communication and was ready to guarantee Zelensky’s safety so that the two leaders could negotiate.