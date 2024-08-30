At least three projectiles hit near multi-storey building in Belgorod — eyewitness

BELGOROD, August 31. /TASS/. At least three projectiles landed near an apartment building during the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, an eyewitness told TASS.

"During the first arrival <...>, people began to see stars. A man from a neighboring car ran out, I followed, at that moment the second arrival, it damaged the glazing of the house and a man was wounded, he was taken away by medics. I ran into the pizzeria, <...> I only heard the third [arrival]," the woman said.

According to her, one of the projectiles landed in the asphalt, and another hit a road in the courtyard of the apartment building. The woman said that she saw two victims: one man was injured in the leg, and the medics treated him on the spot and released him. In one of the apartment buildings in Belgorod, balconies and parked cars were damaged. Emergency services are working on the site, a TASS correspondent said. A bus was hit by shrapnel, there are traces of blood on the asphalt next to it, bandages are lying in the cabin.

Earlier, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district with cluster munitions from a Vampire multiple rocket launcher. According to preliminary data, five people were killed and 37 more civilians were injured, including six children. All the injured have been taken to medical facilities in Belgorod.

Gladkov added that the roofs, windows and glazing of three apartment buildings in the city were damaged, as well as the glazing and facades of two social facilities and two commercial facilities. In addition, nine cars were hit by shrapnel, and dry grass caught fire on the outskirts of the city. The fire was extinguished. Damage was also reported in the Belgorod district. In the Belgorod district, 13 cars were damaged, as well as the roofs and windows of an apartment building and five private houses, and two houses caught fire.