Gold price down below $4,850 per troy ounce first since February

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for April delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has declined below $4,850 per troy ounce for the first time since February 6, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 4:15 p.m. Moscow time (1:15 p.m. GMT) the gold price was down by 3.23% at $4,846.6 per troy ounce.

As of 4:20 p.m. Moscow time (1:20 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was down by 3.11% at $4,852.5 per ounce. Meanwhile the price of silver futures contracts for May 2026 delivery was down by 4.52% at $76.305 per troy ounce.

Earlier, the price of gold futures contracts for April delivery fell below $4,950 per troy ounce first since February 18, 2026.