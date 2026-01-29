Putin says everybody closely watching situation around Iran

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely watching the developments around Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in opening remarks at talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Of course, we are closely watching what is happening on the Iranian track right now," the Russian head of state said.

Putin told his UAE counterpart that he would not only like to discuss all pressing issues of regional and global politics as well as various aspects of bilateral relations at talks with the two countries’ delegations but also to get one on one with him at a working lunch later today.