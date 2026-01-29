Putin says he appreciates UAE’s contribution to exchanges between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the United Arab Emirates’ contribution to holding exchanges with Ukraine and hosting talks on resolving the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in opening remarks at talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin.

"I would especially like to acknowledge the efforts of the Emirati side in the context of resolving the Ukraine crisis, its contribution to holding prisoner exchanges and assistance to hosting various forms of contacts on UAE soil," Putin said as he emphasized that Russia highly appreciated that.

"We are grateful to you personally for the efforts toward holding trilateral talks as part of a working group on security in Abu Dhabi last week and for the attention paid to our delegation," the Russian leader told his UAE counterpart.