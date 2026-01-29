Ukraine assistance, Iran situation: Russian, UAE presidents talk current affairs

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the contribution of the United Arab Emirates to the Ukraine peace process, especially providing a venue for talks, President Vladimir Putin told his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also said that the Kremlin is closely monitoring the development of the situation around Iran.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the two heads of state.

The Ukrainian settlement

Putin said that Russia is grateful to the UAE for its help on Ukraine: "I would especially like to note the efforts of the Emirati side in the context of the Ukrainian crisis. For its contribution to the exchange of detainees and assistance in organizing contacts in various forms on the territory of the United Arab Emirates."

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed gratitude to Putin for helping mediation efforts in Abu Dhabi between Moscow and Kiev on the exchange of prisoners of war: "This is a very important issue."

The situation in the Middle East

Russia considers it essential to create "a full-fledged Palestinian state that can coexist peacefully with Israel," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, such a policy "will make it possible to achieve a sustainable settlement and ensure long-term stability in the region."

The head of state also said that the Kremlin is closely monitoring the development of the situation around Iran: "Of course, we are all closely following what is happening now on the Iranian track."

Relations between Russia and the UAE

According to Putin, the Russian-Emirati economic partnership is intensively developing on all tracks, and there are a number of significant initiatives in the energy sector: "The Emirates are an important trading partner for us in the Arab world. The bilateral trade turnover is steadily growing and developing."

Putin said Russia highly appreciates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s personal contribution "to the promotion of the entire complex of the Russian-Emirati strategic partnership, which is multifaceted and mutually beneficial and is developing dynamically."

The UAE president noted that the country wants to strengthen relations with Russia: "We strive to strengthen relations [with Russia] and achieve the goals of [our] strategic partnership in the interests of both countries."

According to him, relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are based on a "deep legacy of fruitful cooperation" that has lasted for more than half a century.