Truce sought by Zelensky unacceptable to Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A truce sought by Vladimir Zelensky is unacceptable to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media outlets.

"We have mentioned it many times, and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has often let everyone know that we find unacceptable even a 60-day ceasefire Zelensky is once again looking for," he noted.

The foreign minister stressed that all previous periods of diplomatic efforts during the special military operation resulted in each ceasefire being immediately exploited to pump new weapons into Ukraine - "to give this regime a respite, to once again round up people in the streets of Ukrainian cities by droves and ship them to the front as cannon fodder, and in general to rest, refit and reorganize in order to keep waging war against Russia."

"With discussions about security guarantees, which Ukrainian leaders, Europeans, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and many ministers from NATO and EU countries are so proud of, currently underway, we keep hearing claims that security guarantees are the key to preventing this conflict from re-igniting. They are the key to open an absolutely different door, though. If you take a hard look at what is being discussed, the puppet masters behind the Zelensky regime are working to guarantee the security of this illegitimate regime that emerged from the February 2014 coup," Lavrov pointed out.

He also stressed that Zelensky's regime and its successors still rule Ukraine and remain the West's puppets, constantly provoking Russia and posing a threat to its security.