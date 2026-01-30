Russian military-technical cooperation with Africa returns to level seen during Soviet era

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia's military-technical cooperation with African countries has reached the scale it had during the Soviet era and has even surpassed it in some respects, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport is expanding its activities in Africa. Military-technical cooperation with countries on the continent has reached the level it had during the Soviet era and surpassed it in some respects," he said following a meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.