30 more Kursk Region residents remaining in Ukraine — human rights ombudswoman

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Thirty more displaced residents of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region are still remaining in Ukraine’s Sumy Region and Russia is making efforts to have them returned home, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Mosklakova told TASS.

"As of today, 30 more people are remaining there. We are doing our best to return them," she said while welcoming two Kursk Region residents who were returned from Ukraine as part of today’s swap.

Moskalkova said earlier that more than 130 Kursk Region residents who had been displaced from their homes and taken to Ukraine’s borderline Sumy Region were returned to Russia.