Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian plane that were damaged after Ukraine’s attack on June 1 will be repaired, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"As the defense ministry said, these aircraft were not destroyed but damaged. They will be repaired," he told TASS when asked about the Kiev terror attack’s potential impact of the strategic balance. "So, make your own conclusions. Apart from that, the vehicles we are taking about are not necessarily covered by these or those agreements. As for the START treaty, we have suspended it, as you know."

He refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath. "There is nothing of the kind," he stressed, adding that one should rely on "the data released by the Russian defense ministry."

He also recalled that before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Russia had asked the US side why it was silent about the incident.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Trump told Putin during their phone call that the United States had been unaware about Kiev’s plans to attack Russian airfields.

According to the Russian defense ministry, on June 1, the Kiev regime carried out terrorist attacks with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire following the attacks. All were promptly extinguished. No casualties among servicemen or civilians were reported. Some of those involved in the attacks were detained, the ministry added.