IAEA says its inspectors left Iran

BERLIN, July 4. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that its inspectors have left Iran to return to the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.

"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the Agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," it wrote on X.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed the need for talks with Iran on resuming the agency’s monitoring activity in that country.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources, that the IAEA inspectors have left Iran due to security reasons. According to the newspaper, they lived in a Tehran hotel but later moved to a UN facility.