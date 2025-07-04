Trump tells Zelensky he wants to continue helping Ukraine with air defense — report

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in a call with Vladimir Zelensky that he wants to continue helping Ukraine with its air defense, Axios reported.

"Trump said he wants to help with air defense and that he will check what was put on hold if anything," a source told the news website.

The US president was referring to the pause in US supplies of some weapons to Ukraine.

The call between Trump and Zelensky lasted around 40 minutes, with a major focus on Ukraine's air defense needs.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that Trump and Zelensky agreed that teams from the US and Ukraine soon will meet to discuss air defense and other weapons supplies.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine.

However, Trump said on Thursday that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the US itself needs these weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Trump in a phone call on Thursday that Russia is still working out the dates for a new round of talks with the Kiev regime. The two leaders did not discuss the halt in US weapons supplies to Kiev, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.