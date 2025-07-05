MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost about 1,265 servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to its statement, the battlegroup North eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian troops, the battlegroup West over 230, the battlegroup South up to 140, the battlegroup Center up to 440, the battlegroup East more than 155, and the battlegroup Dnepr up to 90.

TASS has compiled the main information about the progress of the special military operation over the past day.

Work of air defenses

Russian air defense forces downed a HIMARS rocket, a Neptune long-range missile, three aerial bombs, and 371 fixed-wing drones over the past day, the military said.

Situation in Sumy Region

Russia’s battlegroup North has improved its frontline positions in the Sumy Region, the ministry noted.

"Units of the battlegroup North have defeated five Ukrainian brigades near the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Kondratovka, Bessalovka, Sadky, Novaya Sech, and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the statement said.

Overall progress

"Russian servicemen destroyed two launchers and two AN/MPQ-65 radar stations of the US-made Patriot air defense missile system. They also inflicted damage on military airfield infrastructure, fuel depots, military equipment warehouses, assembly shops, and drone storage sites. Temporary deployment sites for manpower in 152 areas were destroyed as well," the ministry said.