FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured in Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region that left over 50,000 people without electricity after a fire at a power substation in the Sergiyev Posad district, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

A Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Rostov Region killed a woman, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

TASS has put together key facts about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions.

Damage and casualties in Moscow Region

- Two civilians suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow Region, Governor Vorobyov said.

- Four Ukrainian UAVs fell in the Sergiyev Posad district of the Moscow Region, injuring two people. They sustained medium gravity injuries and their condition is not life-threatening. A 60-year-old man suffered a closed head injury and had his three teeth knocked out while a 40-year-old man sustained an open neck injury and a chest contusion.

- According to preliminary data, over 50,000 people were left without electricity after a fire at a power substation in the Sergiyev Posad district. The blaze was caused by the fall of UAV debris. For safety reasons, several more transformer substations were switched off in the district.

- The larger part of the population of the Sergiyev Posad district will be connected to backup power sources, the Moscow branch of the Rosseti power grid company reported.

- The fall of UAV debris caused temporary changes in the routes running through the Zvyozdochka and Skobyanka neighborhoods in the Sergiyev Posad district.

Damage and casualties in Rostov Region

- A house sustained damage in the settlement of Dolotinka in the Millerovsky district and its ceiling slab collapsed, killing a woman. The residents of the damaged house are being evacuated, acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- A transformer substation was switched off in Shakhty in the Rostov Region due to a drone attack, which left nearly 2,000 private houses with over 6,000 residents without electric power. In Shakhty, there are no casualties and all emergency services are working at the scene, Slyusar specified.

- In Azov and the Azov district, there were numerous reports about damaged windows and doors in houses and damaged cars parked nearby due to the fall of UAVs and their debris. The largest damage was caused to an apartment building in 102-a Kollontayevsky Lane where the roof collapsed. The 40-apartment building is home to 120 people. Its residents are being evacuated. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The information is being specified.

- A municipal commission will start its work today to record damage done to the property, Slyusar said.

Ukraine’s overnight drone attack

Over the past night, alert air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 48 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 26 over the Rostov Region, 12 over the Kursk Region, six over the Belgorod Region, three over the Oryol Region and one over the Lipetsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.