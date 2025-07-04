Around 40% of Americans would back Musk’s party, survey reveals

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. Nearly 40% of Americans said they would support a party created by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, a poll by Quantus Insights revealed.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 adult Americans between June 30 and July 2. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

As many as 40% of respondents said they would back the America Party recently proposed by Musk. Another 38% of those surveyed said they were not likely to give their backing to a new political body, while 22% shared that they were unsure.

On June 30, Musk called for the creation of a third political party in the United States as he renewed criticism of US President Donald Trump’s signature bill to slash federal spending.