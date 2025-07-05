Military vehicle blown up in Odessa, injuring driver — news outlet

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A car explosion occurred in Odessa, Ukraine’s 24 Channel news outlet reported.

According to its information, the car belonged to a serviceman. The detonation occurred as he was getting behind the wheel. The man was injured.

There are regular reports in Ukraine of military vehicles being set on fire and of civilians attempting to carry out terrorist attacks on military enlistment offices and police units. Residents are expressing their protest against forced mobilization in this way.