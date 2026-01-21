Turmoil over Greenland pushing Ukraine into background at Davos — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 21. /TASS/. As priorities of global diplomacy shift and European leaders are struggling to persuade US President Donald Trump to drop his ambition to annex Greenland, Ukraine is being eclipsed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Politico said in an article, citing sources.

While EU leaders had sought to "focus on Ukraine this week and to use a scheduled meeting with Trump to secure the US president’s personal endorsement of security guarantees for a post-war Ukraine," Kiev increasingly risks "being forgotten, to rising frustration in Ukraine and Europe," as diplomatic priorities shift amid Trump’s intensifying threats to take over minerals-rich Greenland, Politico reported.

The US leader’s increasingly bellicose language, including his statement earlier this week that he no longer feels obliged to think "purely of peace" and his refusal to rule out occupying Greenland by force, "has fueled European panic ahead of his address to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday," the article reads.

The Europeans "don’t think the future that might unfold, after all the talks and threats that we’ve heard over the course of the past days, that’s it especially bright for any one of us," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Politico’s EU Confidential podcast. "I would really hope that we could return to discussing how to end" the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible," Finland’s top diplomat added.